THE SUNNY PHILOSOPHER | Live longer, make love

I was teaching in the graduate school and editing the Bicol Collegian, a publication for professionals.





I was younger and in the pink of health. The small pains experienced by aging men were alien to me.

However, it was good reminder. I must not overwork myself.



The book, Management by Humor, whose author’s name has escaped me, talked about several top Japanese executives who died on after the other with seemingly mysterious ailments.



They were busy people.



Alarmed, Japanese health authorities conducted an investigation into nthe cause of the mysterious deaths of what appeared to be healthy people. The inquiry was aimed at preventing another tragedy.

Result of the inquiry” The cause was stress. And the recommendation? People in stressful work should laugh more often and make love more often.



In Japan, if you are a bank manager, you are expected to think of your job even when you are asleep.

Laughter is medicine, we all know it, pounded into our heads by people who have known its healing power.



Another article said that because of the busy schedule of Japanese businessmen, they enjoy their free tine to the hilt, staying in parties until the wee hours of the morning.



Laughter and enjoyable sex are the best antidote to stress. It is the combination that has lenghtned my years. I am now a senior with more years to enjoy life.



This experience of more days and more rising sun to witness has been summed up in a seashell with the inscription, you may live to a hundred years, given to me by a graduating PhD candidate. You see, I was the chairman of the panel when she took the final oral defense of her dissertation.



I have the seashell at home as a souvenir.



Giving bent to one’s passion makes the days in perpetual sunshine. A senior who was featured by Julius Babao in his TV program said he loves to play the flute because it was his passion.



He is seen daily at a street corner not far from his two-storey house playing flute and mistaken for a beggar. The small change dropped into his bux, he uses to buy candy and other small things for needy

children.



The man said he learned to play the flute from his father. He has brothers and sisters but has no family of his own.