Suspect in Masbate rape-slay arrested





Suspect in the Masbate rape-slay

(Photo courtesy of Jet Ramos)

The suspect was identified as Amador Dalanon, a resident of the same barangay and the uncle of the victim, based on information.



The girl went missing on February 14, but her lifeless body was only recovered earlier today in a muddy field.



The investigators would not, however, provide additional details as the probe is still ongoing.



The suspect is now detained at the Masbate City Police Station.



After the conclusion of the investigation, a criminal complaint will be filed at the City Prosecutor's Office, reports said. (With report from Jet Ramos)

MASBATE CITY 02/16/17 (BICOL STANDARD) -- A 17-year-old girl from Cagay, this city was allegedly raped and killed last February 14.