SHABU LAB INQUIRY: House Committee on Drugs sets hearing in Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes 02/21/17 (BICOL STANDARD)--The scheduled congressional inquiry regarding the mega shabu lab that was uncovered here will be in aid of legislation, and not to malign anybody, especially the politicians here.
This is the statement issued by the camp of Cong. Cesar Sarmiento in reaction to insinuations that he may be using the inquiry to besmirch the reputation of Gov. Joseph Cua.
Other camps believe that this is the opportunity for Cua to clear his name, which has come up in previous reports.
The probe was agreed upon by the members of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs headed by Rep. Ace Barbers based on a house bill filed by Cong. Sarmiento.
Among the scheduled activities related to the said inquiry are the following: meeting with local government officials, briefing on the drug situation by regional PNP/AFP, ocular inspection of the shabu laboratory, and public hearing at the auditorium of Catanduanes State University.
The resource persons include represenatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Armed Forces of the Philippines Region 5, Philippine Ports Authority Region 5, Philippine Coast Guard Region 5, Office of Transport Security, Land Transportation Authority, and the Maritime Industry Authority.
It will be recalled that the mega shabu lab was uncovered here on November 26, 2016 at Barangay Palta Small.
Both Gov. Cua and Mayor Samuel Laynes, whose names were mentioned in earlier reports, categorically denied knowledge or participation in the construction and operation of the shabu lab.
There were other persons who were named in the police report, including Jason Gonzales Uy and three unidentified Chinese men, who are all still at large.
The mega shabu laboratory was constructed in the property of a certain Sarah Sarmiento and leased by Angelica Balmadrid, who is allegedly the common-law wife of NBI Region 7 director, Atty. Eric Isidoro.
Meanwhile, in a separate interview by the BICOL STANDARD with Chief Supt. Melvin Buenafe, PNP Regional Director, he said they have submitted their reports regarding their own investigation to the government authorities.
