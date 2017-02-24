Serbisyong Tallado multi-services caravan goes full swing

|Photo courtesy of Gov. Egay Tallado
The caravan offers free medical checkup, free eyeglasses, free vitamins, free dental services, and free haircut.
Free food packs, slippers, seedlings, and medicines for dogs and chickens are also provided.
Furthermore, attendees treated to a bowl of steaming lugaw during the activity.
“It has always been my top priority to ensure that my constituents get easy access to government services,” Gov. Tallado said in an interview with the Bicol Standard.
Meanwhile, punong Barangay Ricardo Balasca Jr. of Barangay Poblacion Sur, Paracale town said: “Malaking bagay na personal kaming bisitahin ng gobernador at ng kanyang pamilya.”
“Kahit walang papalapit na eleksyon, at kung iisipin ay maraming kinakaharap na problema si Gob Egay ay tinungo nito ng personal ang aming barangay para maghandog at tuparin ang kanyang pangako na babalik ito para iparamdam ang pagtanaw ng utang na loob sa mga mamamayan ng Paracale,” he added.
Also present during multi-services caravan were Provincial Administrator Provincial Administrator Alvin Tallado and Mrs. Josie Tallado.
