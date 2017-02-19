Second stage of Le Tour de Filipinas 2017 off to Naga, Daet, Lucena







The Philippine contingent is composed of the 7 Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines continental team and the PhilCycling National Team.



Meantime, the foreign teams are Oliver’s Real Food Racing (Australia), Keyi Look Sport (China), Attaque Team Gusto (Chinese Taipei), Kinan Cycling, Team Ukyo and Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team (Japan), Cartucho.Es Pro Cycling (Kuwait), CCN Cycling Team (Laos), Terenganu Cycling (Malaysia), LX Pro Cycling and Korail Cycling Team (South Korea), Nice Cycling( Switzerland), and Uzbekistan National Team.



Le Tour de Filipinas is the only Philippine cycling tournament duly sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale, Philippine Cycling Federation, and Asian Cycling Federation.

SORSOGON CITY 2/19/17 (Bicol Standard)--Cyclists will start pedaling for the second stage of Le Tour de Filipinas 2017 from the Rompeolas here this morning, heading to Naga, Daet, and Lucena.