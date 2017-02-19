BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Partido airport now underway

SAN JOSE, Camarines Sur 02/16/17 (BICOLSTANDARD) –A modern and much bigger airport is expected to rise in the Province of Camarines Sur, according to Sec. Arturo Tugade of the Department of Transportation.

Tugade, along with Department of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, were the principal guests during the staking ceremony of said airport.

Camarines Sur 4th District Representative Arnulfo P. Fuentebella said that these project will benefit not only the residents of the Partido Area but also the entire province.

The airport will be located in a sprawling area covering from 90 to 120 hectares in the town of San Jose.

Said property is owned by Delia Aladin Obias.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the private sector has already endorsed the said project.

Apart from the new airport, a sea port will also be developed in the town of Sagnay.

In addition, Fuentebella said one of the thrusts of the government is the installation of solar energy facilities.

In the same occasion, the members of the Partido Development Administration board had their regular meeting where they tackled the other projects for this year.

These projects were also endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte as part of his programs to spur the development of the countryside. (With reports from Oscar Esmenda and EGV)
