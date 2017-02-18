1.8-M students to take career assessment exam





MANILA--About 1.8 million Grade 9 students from public and private schools nationwide will take the National Career Assessment Examination (NCAE) on March 1 and 2.The Department of Education (DepEd), through the Bureau of Educational Assessment (BEA), will lead the administration of the annual NCAE, with help from personnel of schools divisions nationwide.The NCAE determines the learner’s aptitude and occupational interest in any of the Senior High School (SHS) tracks. Occupational interest is the learner’s preference in specific vocations and career categories.The two-day exam also aims to guide the conduct of career guidance at the school level and to ensure the development of skills and competencies required for the world of work and career choices. (PNA)