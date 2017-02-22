MNWD nixes Rangas River Mini Hydro Project

In a position paper that strongly opposes the project, it asked Lopez to “[reassess and re-evaluate] the application for renewal of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of Clean n Green Solutions Incorporated for the proposed Rangas River Mini Hydro Power Plant and to review the Site Development Plan, particularly the location of the related structures and to disallow the cutting of trees and other destructive activities related to the project that will threaten the surrounding communities and indigenous/endemic species within the MINP.”
“Mount Isarog Natural Park (MINP) is considered to be a key diversity area which serves as natural habitat for different kinds of indigenous / endemic flora and fauna which can only be found within its confines, making it a primary area for conservation and protection to ensure environmental integrity,” said position paper reads.
It added that six towns and one city, including Pili, Ocampo, Tigaon, Goa, Calabanga, Tinambac and Naga City are dependent on its natural resources which are essential for agricultural, industrial and socio-economic growth.
“WHEREFORE, taking into consideration the foregoing premises, the MNWD Management and Board of Directors hereto strongly oppose the construction of Rangas River Mini Hydro Electric Dam due to its clear violations of the stipulated provisions of NIPAS Act of 1992 and its adverse effects to the MINP;
The on-going endeavour and undertaking being facilitated by the MNWD, partner agencies, institutions and other major stakeholders to conserve and rehabilitate the MINP as primary watershed of Camarines Sur will be put in jeopardy,” it further states.