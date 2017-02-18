Mayon Natural Park eyed for UNESCO World Heritage List

The World Heritage List, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's International World Heritage program, aims to catalogue and preserve sites of outstanding importance, either cultural or natural, to the common heritage of humankind.



Proposed to be included as component sites for the Mt. Mayon Natural Park includes the Budiao and Cagsawa Ruins, Daraga, Sto. Domingo, Bacacay, Camalig, and Tabaco Churches, Lignon Hill, Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, Quitinday hills, and more. (PGA-PIO, RCFernandez III)