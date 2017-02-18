[Latest News][6]

Mayon Natural Park eyed for UNESCO World Heritage List

Representatives from the National Commission of the Philippines to UNESCO, led by its Secretary General, Ms. Lila Ramos Shahani, trooped to the Albay Provincial Capitol earlier this week to meet with Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara to discuss the possible inclusion of the Mt. Mayon Natural Park in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List.

Photo via Marte Navarez Gonzales
The World Heritage List, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's International World Heritage program, aims to catalogue and preserve sites of outstanding importance, either cultural or natural, to the common heritage of humankind.
Proposed to be included as component sites for the Mt. Mayon Natural Park includes the Budiao and Cagsawa Ruins, Daraga, Sto. Domingo, Bacacay, Camalig, and Tabaco Churches, Lignon Hill, Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, Quitinday hills, and more. (PGA-PIO, RCFernandez III)
