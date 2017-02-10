Life sentence to 3 drug dealers in Naga City

NAGA CITY (BICOL STANDARD) – Three accused were meted the penalty of life imprisonment by two separate branches of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) here.





RTC Branch 62 Acting Presiding Judge Pablo C. Formaran III found Eugene Paul Brutas y Cuano guilty beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced to suffer an indeterminate prison term of 12 years and one day minimum to 14 years, as maximum penalty, for violating Sec. 11, Art. II of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.Also, the court ordered Brutas to pay a fine amounting to P400,000.00.In separate charge against the same person for violation of Sec. 5, Art. II, the court sentenced Brutas to suffer a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P500,000.00.Brutas, the report said, had escaped from the Tinangis Penal Farm, in Pili, Camarines Sur.His co-accused, Ariel Botalon, was acquitted based on reasonable doubt.The case against his co-accused, Joel San Juan y de la Torre, was dismissed because he is already dead.Meanwhile, in another illegal drug case, Judge Irma Isidora Boncodin-Zamudio of RTC Branch 25 also found accused Michael Burlagdan y Enola and Joseph Alpapara y Nicolas guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of Sec. 5 of Art. 11 of R.A. 9165.They were both arrested in a buy bust operation last August 11, 2012 at Brgy. Triangulo here.Both Buglagdan and Alpapara will suffer the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P500,000.00.The convicts, the court said, are not eligible for parole.In a separate case, Burlagdan was also found guilty beyond reasonable doubt for illegal possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu). He was also sentenced to 20 years and one day imprisonment and a fine of P400,000.00.