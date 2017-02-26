Legazpi City tops LGU-sponsored PhilHealth card holders in Albay

Darlene L. Nuyles, acting head of the agency’s Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) in Albay, cited in particular the case of Legazpi City which gave 4,407 impoverished residents in the city’s 70 villages access to the government’s universal health care program.
“There was a ‘boom’ in Legazpi’s sponsorship of beneficiaries during last year’s period,” she said.
According to Daisy Jane Daet, who monitors the records of LHIO-Albay, Legazpi’s beneficiaries accounted for 45 percent of the nearly 10,000 total number of LGU-sponsored beneficiaries in the province’s three cities (Legazpi, Ligao and Tabaco) and 15 towns as of November 30, 2016.
She said the total sponsored beneficiaries in the 18 LGUs in Albay reached 9,738 as of that period.
Daet said Tabaco City was second with 1,703 while Daraga town was third with 1,544 who were PhilHealth access card holders.
Nuyles said the increased membership to the national health insurance program in various communities due to LGU sponsorship augurs well for Philhealth, which has turned 22 years old this month of February, that is also celebrated as National Health Insurance month. (by Gina V. Rodriguez, PNA)