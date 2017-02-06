KBP Cam Sur elects Gil Basmayor as chair

Gil Basmayor









Basmayor was the unanimous choice of the station managers who gathered last Friday (February 2) at Café Frederico, Crown Hotel, to complete the KBP set of officers for this year.



The new KBP Chair is an old guard in the broadcast industry.



He started his career in broadcasting in 1976, first as announcer at NBC DZDR.



In 1977 he joined BBC DWNW. He worked with the said radio station for over five years.



Afterwards he transferred to BBS DWLV in 1981 until 1986 where he was appointed as Station Manager of DWRP.



His stint with the said station was short-lived because he was later named as the OIC Mayor of the town of Minalabac, Camarines Sur. He was also re-elected in 1988 as town mayor until 1992.



After serving as mayor of Minalabac, he was again employed as Production Manager of FBN DZGE, until his election again as Municipal Mayor of Minalabac for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013.



It was only last December when he was named as the General Manager of BBS DWLV and Station Manager of the said radio station.



Meantime, Elmer Registrado of RPN was elected as Vice Chairman of KBP Cam Sur; Grace Simando of Radyo ng Bayan as Secretary; Rita Labanon of Bombo Radyo Naga as Treasurer; Joel Echalose of Radyo Aguila as Auditor; Ric Arnedo of DZGE as Performance Officer; and Cris Bersabe of Energy FM as Regional Coordinator.



The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) is a non-government, non-profit organization of the broadcast media in the Philippines.





Its aims include the promotion of an independent and free broadcast media, responsible broadcasting, enhanced public service by broadcasters, advancement of innovation in broadcasting, and the development of Philippine broadcasting.

NAGA CITY 2/6/17 (Bicol Standard)— Newly appointed General Manager and concurrent Station Manager Gil Basmayor Jr. of BBS DWLV has been elected as the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Chairman of Camarines Sur for 2017.