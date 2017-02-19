House Committee on Dangerous Drugs sets hearing in Catanduanes

The members of the said committee would like to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the construction of and operation of what is believed to be the country’s biggest shabu laboratory without being detected by government authorities.
It will be recalled that there were reports which even mentioned Gov. Joseph Cua and Virac town mayor Samuel Laynes regarding their alleged knowledge about the lab.
Both officials have vehemently denied knowledge or connection with regard to the same issue.
Meanwhile, last Febuary 14, Catanduanes Lone District Representative Cesar V. Sarmiento was quoted by the national media regarding his intention to pursue with the inquiry.
Sarmiento who chairs the House Committee on Transporation called on the maritime transportation agencies to strengthen their capacity to detect and monitor the transport of illegal drugs, chemicals and paraphernalia for drug laboratories.
There were other persons who were named in the police report, including Jason Gonzales Uy and three unidentified Chinese men, who are all still at large.
The mega shabu laboratory was constructed in the property of a certain Sarah Sarmiento and leased by Angelica Balmadrid, who is allegedly the common-law wife of NBI Region 7 director, Atty. Eric Isidoro.