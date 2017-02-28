Naga City dad wants HIV/AIDS task force

|Photo: Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Naga
Said task force, according to the ordinance, will also conduct and to conduct surveillance to ensure protection of minor children against HIV/AIDS through possible involvement in sex trade.
The proposal is in light of the recent findings that Naga City has the highest number of HIV/AIDS cases in Camarines Sur from 1984 to November 2016.
According to the Department of Health Regional Office V, Naga City recorded 15 HIV/AIDS cases.
Next on the list is Magarao, which has 4 cases.
Nabua, Libmanan, Tigaon, and Iriga City have 3 cases each.
Minalabac, Bato, Pasacao, and Ragay recorded 2 cases each.
Meantime, Cabusao, Canaman, Ocampo, Pamplona, and Pili have 1 case each.