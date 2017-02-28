Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Home » , , » Naga City dad wants HIV/AIDS task force

Naga City dad wants HIV/AIDS task force

Photo: Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Naga
NAGA CITY 2/28/17 (Bicol Standard)—An ordinance to create a task force that shall monitor HIV/AIDS cases and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) in this city has been proposed by Councilor Jose C. Rañola.

Said task force, according to the ordinance, will also conduct and to conduct surveillance to ensure protection of minor children against HIV/AIDS through possible involvement in sex trade.

The proposal is in light of the recent findings that Naga City has the highest number of HIV/AIDS cases in Camarines Sur from 1984 to November 2016.

According to the Department of Health Regional Office V, Naga City recorded 15 HIV/AIDS cases.

Next on the list is Magarao, which has 4 cases.

Nabua, Libmanan, Tigaon, and Iriga City have 3 cases each.

Minalabac, Bato, Pasacao, and Ragay recorded 2 cases each.

Meantime, Cabusao, Canaman, Ocampo, Pamplona, and Pili have 1 case each.
Share:

Featured Post

Drug lab query continues

Committee on Dangerous Drugs points to more inconsistencies VIRAC, Catanduanes 2/27/17 (Bicol Standard)—The House Committee on Dange...

 