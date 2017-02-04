Gov Cua: I have no knowledge of the shabu lab in Virac

Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua

VIRAC, Catanduanes 2/4/17 (Bicol Standard) – Provincial Governor Joseph Cua vehemently denied neither knowledge nor participation in the mega shabu laboratory that was discovered by police authorities in the town of Virac last year.

This denial was issued by Cua due to the filing of a complaint in the Office of the Ombudsman by the Edralyn Pangilinan, the common-law wife of Larry Que.





Que, it will be recalled, was murdered by still unidentified persons here, allegedly because of the column that was published in his local newspaper that pointed to Cua and Mayor Samuel Laynes’ alleged knowledge of the said laboratory.





The Provincial Chief Executive claims that the reason for the filing of the Ombudsman complaints is nothing but politics.





Cua added that the complainant was accompanied by several local media personalities when she filed the complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman.





Both Cua and Laynes, the complaint said, were remiss in the performance of their official functions as heads of their Local Government Units, hence they are blamed for the mega shabu laboratory construction.





Que, the publisher of the local tabloid was the alleged author of the column that criticized both Cua and Laynes.





Meanwhile, Cua also took notice of the “almost orchestrated disinformation campaign in the social media,” claiming that he did not attend the meeting that was called by President Rodrigo Duterte last month discussing the proliferation of illegal drugs.





As evidence of his attendance, Cua had posted in social media his certificate of appearance that was issued by Malacanang to prove his presence in the said meeting.

