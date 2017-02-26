BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Sunday, February 26, 2017

(UPDATED) Gov Bichara: Reschedule mall, market trips until after transport strike

Gov. Al Francis Bichara
LEGAZPI CITY 2/26/17 (Bicol Standard) – In view of the impending mass transport strike tomorrow, Gov. and Albay PDRRMC Chairman Al Francis C. Bichara has advised students and commuters to avoid going to malls and other areas until the public transport system in the province resumes.

The public is likewise advised to make their market trips early to avoid getting stranded.

Free rides, however, will be offered to and from the first district (Tiwi) to the third district (Polangui) and Daraga to Legazpi for those who are stranded.

The ambulance units of all local government units and municipal health offices are directed to be on standby and ready to assist in their respective areas.

“C/MDRRMCs are hereby advice to implement this advisory in their areas of jurisdiction,” Bichara concluded.

Meantime, Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal has suspended classes in elementary and high school in both private and public schools.

UPDATE: The following schools have suspended classes tomorrow: Aquinas University, St. Agnes Academy, Legazpi Hope Christian School, Washington International School, and Bicol University.
