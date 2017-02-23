GENTLE BREEZE by Atty. Nelly F. Villafuerte | Seven is God's favorite number

* * *
Let me share some instances in the Holy Bible where the number seven mentioned:
· In the Book of Revelation, the last Book of the Holy Bible, there is mention of seven churches, seven angels, seven spirits, seven stars, seven seals, seven trumpets, seven thunders, and seven last plagues;
· In the Book of Genesis: - God rested on the seventh day; Noah took the clean beasts into the ark by sevens; and seven days after Noah went into the ark, the floods came;
· In the Book of Jeremiah 25:11-12, the Israelites were exiled in Babylon for seventy years;
· In Matthew 18:21-22, Jesus said to forgive seventy times seven;
· In Joshua 6:1-16, God told the Israelites to march around Jericho seven times before the walls of Jericho collapsed on the seventh day. From biblical account, we see also seven priests blowing seven trumpets of ram’s horns before the walls of Jericho collapsed;
· In the Book of Leviticus (see Chapter 23:1-44), there is mention of the seven feast days of the Lord (Pass over, Unleavened, First-fruits, Pentecost, Atonement, Trumpets and Tabernacle);
· In the Book of Luke 8:2, we see seven devils cast out of Mary Magdalene who was earlier possessed by satan;
· In the Book of Matthew 12:45, “seven other spirits” more wicked than a man entered his body. In Matthew 13, it is also mentioned that Jesus spoke to people through parables - seven parables;
· In the Book of Judges 16:13, Samson revealed to Delilah that his strength is in his hair. Mention is made of “seven locks” of his hair;
· In the Book of Leviticus 25:4, the “seventh year shall be a Sabbath of rest.”
The Holy Bible is replete with instances highlighting number seven and multiples of seven. The healing miracles that Jesus performed on a Sabbath day in the Book of Matthew, Chapter 5 amazingly totalled seven. It also took King Solomon seven years to build the temple. Remember the famine in Egypt during the days of Joseph? There were seven years of planting and seven years of famine.
* * *
Many bible scholars are perplexed why the Holy Bible is saturated with the number seven and with multiples of seven. Indeed, this is a biblical mathematical phenomenon that remains a mystery up to this day. As for me, I believe like other bible-believing Christians that God is just confirming his divine perfection.
* * *
Do you know that the cycle of sevens does not end in the Holy Bible? Not many of us know that even in our human body, the number seven comes to life. There are seven bones in the neck; seven bones in the face; seven bones in the ankles; and there are seven holes in our heads.
* * *
Hopefully, all of us will be encouraged and challenged to read the Holy Bible more often and discover many things that modern science and modern technology cannot explain. May I take this opportunity too to thank Mrs. Honorata T. Malonso, one of my readers who so generously donated Php5,000.00 for the blind children in Bicol. Please be assured, Ma’am, that all the amount will go to the food and partly for the rental of the place where the blind are staying.
Be joyful and forgiving! (Comments may be sent to Ms. Villafuerte’s email: villafuerte_nelly@yahoo.com.)