Dir. Palma is new MNWD chairman

Director Palma became a member of the MNWD Board of Directors last January 2015 and has been actively representing the Water District in different functions from the time of his appointment.



Chairman Palma graduated from the University of the Philippines at Los Banos with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Extension degree and he took his post graduate studies in Business Administration at the University of Nueva Caceres.



He was a Researcher for the Agricultural Credit and Coop Institute. His 23-year career with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) were spent as a Livestock Appraiser, Supervising Appraiser, Chief of Appraisal and Credit Investigation, and Chief of Marketing Division, and eventually became Bank Manager and Marketing Head. During his stint with the DBP, he won various awards for his branch including: Most Outstanding DBP Branch in the Entire DBP Network; and Most Outstanding DBP Branch in Southern Luzon. He also won as Most Outstanding Manager in the Entire DBP Network.



Aside from being renowned as the owner of the famous Bicolano restaurant, Bob Marlin, Chairman Palma has joint ventures and projects such as a ramen restaurant, a Hotel & Restaurant in Camarines Norte, and a Resort Project in Pasacao, Camarines Sur.