DepEd planning to conduct Palarong Pambansa every two years

DepEd Assistant Secretary for Procurement Service, Atty. Revsee Escobedo, announced the plan during the opening program of the 2017 Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic (CAVRAA) Meet held at the city sports complex on Friday.
Escobedo said if the Palaro is held every two years, the regional athletic meet shall be able to select and train the best athletes who would be competing with other regions in the Palarong Pambansa.
He said the DepEd also plans to provide standard uniform and equipment for every delegation to present equal opportunities for athletes in all region.
He said these are all under DepEd's vision in improving the sports capabilities of all athletes with the ultimate goal of a sports development program truly nurturing the students’ skills, experience and growth.
He said DepEd-2 officials led by Dr. Estella Cariño is taking the lead in promoting the sports development program in the region with the support of local officials. (PNA)