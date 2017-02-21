BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

CHED plans to suspend field trips, tours


MANILA 2/21/17 (Bicol Standard) -- The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) declared that it plans to issue a moratorium on field trips and educational tours.

This after 15 students and a driver were killed, and 40 students injured in a bus accident in Tanay, Rizal.

The students were on their way to attend a training as part of the National Service Training Program (NSTP) activities.
