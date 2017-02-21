CAMPUS LIFE | Journo headturners

Joshua James Diño and Jamaica Rose A. Quinao are Bicol's representatives to the Search for Mr. and Ms. Luzonwide Higher Education Press Conference 2017 to be held on February 22-24 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.
Diño is the Cartoonist and Graphic Artist of The Democrat, the official school publication of University of Nueva Caceres while Quinao is a staff writer of Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology's The Collegian.
Got updates about your school, college or university? Send them to bicolstandard@gmail.com for a chance to get featured in the newspaper's CAMPUS LIFE section!