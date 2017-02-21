BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Bicol newspaper | Bicol Standard | Get Bicol news about the Bicol region: Naga City, Camarines Sur, Albay, Legazpi City, Masbate, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes.

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Home » , , » CAMPUS LIFE | Journo headturners

CAMPUS LIFE | Journo headturners


Joshua James Diño and Jamaica Rose A. Quinao are Bicol's representatives to the Search for Mr. and Ms. Luzonwide Higher Education Press Conference 2017 to be held on February 22-24 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Diño is the Cartoonist and Graphic Artist of The Democrat, the official school publication of University of Nueva Caceres while Quinao is a staff writer of Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology's The Collegian.

Got updates about your school, college or university? Send them to bicolstandard@gmail.com for a chance to get featured in the newspaper's CAMPUS LIFE section!
Share:

Featured Post

Advantages and disadvantages of mother tongue-based education

Photo: Naga Smiles to the World by Shiela S. Ronquillo Del Gallego Central, Del Gallego District Since School Year (SY) 2012-2013,...

 