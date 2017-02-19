Bus, motorcycle collision in Cam Sur claims 2 lives

The victims were identified as Sandy Padua, the motorcycle driver, and his backride George Merabueno.



The bus was registered to Mega Bus, with plate number TYL 894.



Merabueno died on the spot while Padua was rushed to the Sipocot District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.



In the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle driven by Padua had no plate number.



Meanwhile, the driver of the bus, who was identified as Alberto Rodriguez, was unharmed.