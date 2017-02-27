Bicolana actress chides Jim Paredes on row with Duterte supporter

|Elizabeth Oropesa
Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Oropesa said, "I have said it all in my video post."
In the video, she told Paredes: "I'm so disappointed...Hindi ko maubos maisip na magagawa mo yun."
The video has since gotten 1.6 million views.
"Ingat ka lang talaga. Kasi hindi lahat ng tao ay may pasensya. Baka makatapat ka ng isang taong hindi ka sasantuhin," she emphasized.
Oropesa is a staunch supporter of President Duterte.
It would be recalled that Paredes had a verbal tussle with a member of Duterte Youth during said event.
Paredes was quoted as having told said youth, "Look at me! Look at me, ha! Deny your conscience, look at me. Di ka makatingin ano? You can't even look. Duwag!"
The confrontation drew mixed reactions from netizens.