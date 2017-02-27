BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Bicol newspaper | Bicol Standard | Get Bicol news about the Bicol region: Naga City, Camarines Sur, Albay, Legazpi City, Masbate, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes.

Monday, February 27, 2017

Home » , , , , » Bicolana actress chides Jim Paredes on row with Duterte supporter

Bicolana actress chides Jim Paredes on row with Duterte supporter

Elizabeth Oropesa
Elizabeth Oropesa
NAGA CITY 2/27/17 (Bicol Standard)--Bicolana actress Elizabeth Oropesa has issued a scathing reaction to Jim Paredes' tiff with a young Duterte supporter during 31st EDSA Day celebration at the People Power Monument.

Interviewed by the Bicol Standard, Oropesa said, "I have said it all in my video post."

In the video, she told Paredes: "I'm so disappointed...Hindi ko maubos maisip na magagawa mo yun."

The video has since gotten 1.6 million views.

"Ingat ka lang talaga. Kasi hindi lahat ng tao ay may pasensya. Baka makatapat ka ng isang taong hindi ka sasantuhin," she emphasized.

Oropesa is a staunch supporter of President Duterte.

It would be recalled that Paredes had a verbal tussle with a member of Duterte Youth during said event.

Paredes was quoted as having told said youth, "Look at me! Look at me, ha! Deny your conscience, look at me. Di ka makatingin ano? You can't even look. Duwag!"

The confrontation drew mixed reactions from netizens.
Share:

Featured Post

GENTLE BREEZE by Atty. Nelly F. Villafuerte | Seven is God's favorite number

Unbelievable but true… seven is God’s favorite number. The proof? The Holy Bible. Throughout the Bible (from Genesis to Revelation) ...

 