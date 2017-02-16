Bicol International Airport bidding probed

Bicol International Airport perspective via Skyscrapercity







“I received reports that the potential contractor which was post-qualified by the Department of Transportation Bids and Awards Committee has a reputation of not completing the projects awarded to it thereby wasting precious time and government resources,” Bravo said.



He added that JD Legaspi is not qualified to participate in government project after it has allegedly incurred violations of pertinent provisions of Republic Act 9184.



“Under Section 34.4 of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 9184, JD Legaspi is no longer qualified to participate in government projects for incurring a negative slippage of at least 15 percent in one government project and at least ten percent in two or more infrastructure contracts,” he said.



It will be recalled that this project was started during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, but remained dormant until the term of President Benigno Aquino III.



In an interview in December 2016, Rep. Joey Salceda lauded President Duterte’s immediate action for the release of Php700-million for the construction of the landslide facilities of the BIA, and the bidding out of P1.71-billion expansion of the airport.



Duterte was the principal guest during the groundbreaking rites late last year.

When completed, the international airport would enable the Bicol region to increase its foreign tourist arrivals to at least 1.25 million.

MANILA 2/16/17 (Bicol Standard) – The much-awaited implementation of the proposed Bicol International Airport (BIA) is expected to suffer another delay after Coop-Natcco Rep. Anthony Bravo assailed the impending award of the said project to JD Legaspi Construction and its partner, EM Inc.