ACT Bicol gets CSC accreditation

Photo via Antonio Tinio





LEGAZPI CITY 2/13/17 (Bicol Standard)--The awarding of the certificate of accreditation of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Bicol from the Civil Service Commission was formally recognized earlier today at DepEd Regional Office 5 here.Present during the formal awarding were ACT Bicol leaders and representatives from the six provinces of the region.Said accreditation makes ACT Bicol the "sole and exclusive negotiating agent of the 50,000 public school teachers of the Bicol Region," according to Cong. Antonio Tinio of ACT Teachers Partylist.With this, "ACT Bicol joins the ranks of ACT NCR, ACT Davao Region, and ACT Region 6 as accredited unions, representing 180,000 public school teachers nationwide," Tinio added.Meanwhile, in his speech, ACT National Chairperson Benjamin Balbuena lauded the accreditation, saying that this will help protect the interests and welfare of the teachers.