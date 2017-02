At least five firearms were recovered from the site of the clash, the police said. (With report from Jet Ramos)

AROROY, Masbate 2/13/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Six suspected members of the New People's Army are confirmed dead in a clash with the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) earlier today.The encounter occurred at Barangay Pangli, this town, at around 4 a.m.