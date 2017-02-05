5 NPA rebels yield in Masbate

Maj. Virgilio Perez, spokesperson of the Southern Luzon Command based at Camp Guillermo Nakar in Lucena City, said the communist rebels brought with them five firearms that included an M16 Armalite rifle, M14 rifle, M1 carbine, .45-cal. and .38-cal. pistols when they surrendered at the Army headquarters at 1:40 p.m.
The surrenderers requested that their identities be withheld for the meantime.
Perez said the surrender of the five rebels resulted from the continuous military offensive operations in Masbate province under Col.Fernando Trinidad, commander of the 903rd Brigade. (by Jorge Hallare, PNA)