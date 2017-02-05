BICOL STANDARD | Bicol News

Bicol newspaper | Bicol Standard | Get Bicol news about the Bicol region: Naga City, Camarines Sur, Albay, Legazpi City, Masbate, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes.

Friday, February 24, 2017

Home » , , , , » 5 NPA rebels yield in Masbate

5 NPA rebels yield in Masbate


LEGAZPI CITY 2/24/17--Five suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion headquarters in Barangay Bacolod, Milagros town in Masbate on Thursday afternoon, an Army spokesperson said.

Maj. Virgilio Perez, spokesperson of the Southern Luzon Command based at Camp Guillermo Nakar in Lucena City, said the communist rebels brought with them five firearms that included an M16 Armalite rifle, M14 rifle, M1 carbine, .45-cal. and .38-cal. pistols when they surrendered at the Army headquarters at 1:40 p.m.

The surrenderers requested that their identities be withheld for the meantime.

Perez said the surrender of the five rebels resulted from the continuous military offensive operations in Masbate province under Col.Fernando Trinidad, commander of the 903rd Brigade. (by Jorge Hallare, PNA)
Share:

Featured Post

GENTLE BREEZE by Atty. Nelly F. Villafuerte | Seven is God's favorite number

Unbelievable but true… seven is God’s favorite number. The proof? The Holy Bible. Throughout the Bible (from Genesis to Revelation) ...

 