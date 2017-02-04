4 rebels killed in Masbate encounter
The encounter occurred at Barangay Pangli, this town, at around 4 a.m.
Twenty heavily-armed suspected rebels engaged in a firefight with the members of the 2nd Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Bacolod, Sitio Baclay in the town of Milagros.
At least five firearms were recovered from the site of the clash, the police said.
Army officers are in full alert due to the suspension of the unilateral ceasfire declaration by both camps. (With report from Jet Ramos)
