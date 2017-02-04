4 rebels killed in Masbate encounter









At least five firearms were recovered from the site of the clash, the police said.



Army officers are in full alert due to the suspension of the unilateral ceasfire declaration by both camps. (With report from Jet Ramos)

AROROY, Masbate 2/13/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Four suspected members of the New People's Army are confirmed dead in a clash with the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) earlier today.The encounter occurred at Barangay Pangli, this town, at around 4 a.m.Twenty heavily-armed suspected rebels engaged in a firefight with the members of the 2nd Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Bacolod, Sitio Baclay in the town of Milagros.