3rd abduction incident reported in Naga City





She was brought to a place, which she could not recount, at Canaman, Camarines Sur, where she was dropped, for an unknown reason.



It was around 6:15 p.m. when the child was able to return home to Tabuco, Naga City, from Canaman, the father said.



As stated by the alleged victim, she rode a jeep from the said nearby town and boarded a tricycle to get home.





Consolidating reports



Police operatives here have been investigating stories of the three reported abduction incidents.



Munez, however, would not reveal the details of their initial findings for fear that it could affect the progress of their investigation.



Initially, he confirmed that they are working round-the-clock to discover the truth regarding these alleged abduction cases.



He also clarified that they are now consolidating the reports that they have gathered since the first day of the investigation.



There seems to be a pattern in these cases, Munez said, although he would not give additional details at press time.





Request for police assistance





As these developed, Munez said that due to the lingering issue, at least five preschools and elementary schools have requested the deployment of policemen in their areas.



“We have deployed more policemen on foot patrol to man sensitive areas,” Munez added.



He also mentioned to the BICOL STANDARD that they are looking into the issue of an orchestrated destabilization effort against the police.



He made no mention, however, of any person or group of persons who may be behind said effort.

The father-informant said that the alleged victim was pushed into a van.