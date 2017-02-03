3 Bicol provinces in priority list of hybrid rice technology project





The three Bicol provinces of Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate have been included in the priority list of the Department of Agriculture’s six-year program to irrigate an additional one million hectares of rice fields for hybrid crop technology.Department of Agriculture (DA)- Bicol Director Elena Delos Santos, in an interview at their regional office in Pili, Camarines Sur, said the program, which will begin this year, is in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s goal to achieve a “target production yield of six metric tons per hectare to attain rice sufficiency” before his term ends.She said by applying “climate smart” practices in agricultural production, the farmers could cope with changing climate and adverse weather conditions, among them the El Niňo phenomenon.The goal is to achieve “inclusive, value-chain oriented and climate-resilient agriculture and fisheries sector through strategic investments in the priority commodity value chains,” said Delos Santos. (by Rhaydz Barcia, PNA)