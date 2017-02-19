232 nabbed in anti-illegal gambling raids in Bicol

|Chief Supt. Melvin Ramon Buenaflor
LEGAZPI CITY 2/19/17 -- As the government’s war against illegal gambling is starting to warm up, at least 232 persons were arrested in police operations across the six Bicol provinces, a ranking official of the Philippine National Police in Bicol on Sunday said.
(PRO5), said police have carried out 76 anti-illegal gambling operations during the period February 3 to 18.
"The crackdown came in the form of street arrests of jueteng (illegal numbers games) bet collectors and raids in gambling dens operating table games such as 'pusoy,' 'tong-its,' poker and mahjong."
Most of the arrested suspects were also involved in the illegal operation of cockfighting, bookies, lotteng, card games and cara y cruz.
Buenafe said aside from those arrested, the police operations initially yielded some PHP47,841 in bet money confiscated from illegal gambling bet collectors and gambling dens across the region.
Buenafe vowed to stop all forms of illegal gambling believed to be the root of criminality in the region, including drug addiction.
He said many drug dependents resort to doing petty crimes and get involved in illegal gambling to have money for drugs. (PNA)