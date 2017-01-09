VIRAC: 1 dead of cholera, 40 with diarrhea, 2 positive for E. coli
|Photo: SP Catanduanes
VIRAC, Catanduanes 1/9/17 (Bicol Standard) -- One person died of cholera while 40 others suffered from acute diarrhea from January 1 to 7.This was confirmed in a meeting held this afternoon at the Provincial Health Office by Dr. Hazel Palmes.
Water refilling stations are also being monitored on a daily basis after 1 in Virac and another one from Bato yielded positive results on E. coli contamination.
The public is enjoined to take precautionary measures.
It will be recalled that Catanduanes was recently devastated by Typhoon Nina.