VIRAC: 1 dead of cholera, 40 with diarrhea, 2 positive for E. coli

Photo: SP Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes 1/9/17 (Bicol Standard) -- One person died of cholera while 40 others suffered from acute diarrhea from January 1 to 7.

This was confirmed in a meeting held this afternoon at the Provincial Health Office by Dr. Hazel Palmes.Water refilling stations are also being monitored on a daily basis after 1 in Virac and another one from Bato yielded positive results oncontamination.The public is enjoined to take precautionary measures.It will be recalled that Catanduanes was recently devastated by Typhoon Nina.