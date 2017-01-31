Village chief killed in drug raid





NAGA CITY—Punong Barangay Arturo Bisenio of Sta. Teresita, Baao, Camarines Sur was pronounced dead after he allegedly resisted and attempted to fight the police in a drug raid last Monday.

The combined police operative from the Regional Intelligence Division V, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency V, Police Investigation and Detective Management Section, Provincial Police Office of Camarines and the Baao Municipal Police station conducted a simultaneous operation which led to the said incident.According to Police Chief Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of PNP Region V, the intention of the operatives was to serve a warrant of arrest at Barangay Sta. Teresita, Baao, Camarines Sur when they encountered the said village chief.The police operation was launched at 4:00 a.m. of January 30, 2017.The targets of the police were the residences of Barangay Captain Arturo Bisenio, Jonathan Sinfuego, Larry Gallarte, John Mark Lolo, Jeonard Oliquino and a certain Oliquino alyas Uday.Bisenio, who was the lone casualty, was pronounced dead by the attending physician when his body was brought to the hospital.