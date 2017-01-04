Typhoon-devastated Catanduanes implores for help after Nina hits the island province

Catanduanes humbly appeals to your kind hearts for assistance in the aftermath of Typhoon Nina, the worst typhoon to hit the said island-province in more than ten (10) years. Worse, the typhoon came at the height of the holiday season of the Philippines.

On a national scale, the estimated costs of damage to the Philippines is at more than Five Billion Pesos (P5,000,000,000.00) billion and had claimed the lives of six (6) Filipinos.