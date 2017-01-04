Typhoon-devastated Catanduanes implores for help after Nina hits the island province
Catanduanes humbly appeals to your kind hearts for assistance in the aftermath of Typhoon Nina, the worst typhoon to hit the said island-province in more than ten (10) years. Worse, the typhoon came at the height of the holiday season of the Philippines.
On a national scale, the estimated costs of damage to the Philippines is at more than Five Billion Pesos (P5,000,000,000.00) billion and had claimed the lives of six (6) Filipinos.
In Catanduanes, the wrath of Nina of 185 kph, devasted the island. As a result, many areas in Catanduanes still do not have access to clean water and power. At least five (5) schools were heavily damaged. Many Catandungans were forced to evacuate from their homes which mostly were left in shambles. Notably, the municipalities of Bato, Baras, San Miguel, Virac, San Andres, and Gigmoto were particularly hit hard by the typhoon.
Abaca farming, which is one of the major sources of livelihood of the Catandungans since it employs around 12,789 farmers, suffers the most. The typhoon damaged 27,936 hectares of abaca land leaving many families without any means of income. Catanduanes Representative Cesar Sarmiento pointed out that while the immediate need is disaster relief goods, the long-term goal is in ensuring that Catandunganons are given alternative jobs.
The Office of Congressman Sarmiento as well as the local provincial government are currently organizing relief efforts. Food, water, shelter, and livelihood are what are sorely needed by Catanduanes.
For those who would like to send their assistance or donations to Catanduanes, please contact 09175539468 or at 442-4071. Your support and assistance will be deeply appreciated by the people of Catanduanes in this time of great challenge.