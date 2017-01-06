Two most wanted persons arrested in Goa, CSur

—

GOA, Cam. Sur 1/06/17 (Bicol Standard)Two persons, both facing the criminal charges of murder, were arrested today by the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), here.First to be arrested by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Noel D. Paulite, Presiding Judge of Branch 30 of the Regional Trial Court in San Jose, Cam. Sur., was Joselito Gonza y Flororita, 53 years old, who is accused of rape by sexual assault (4 counts).He is considered the number one most wanted person in this town.Gonza was arrested at Sitio Amilig, Brgy. Balaynan, at 9 a.m. today.His case is not bailable.Meanwhile, Gorinio San Juan y Armea was also collared by the police at Sitio Amillig, Brgy. Balaynan, at 9:30 a.m. today.He is the number two most wanted in this town.His case is also non-bailable.