Thief carts away .380 pistol, Ipod and P64k in Daet, CNorte

DAET, CNorte 1/22/17 (BICOL STANDARD – A calibre .380 pistol, an Apple i Pod worth P20,000.00, and

cash amounting to P64,000.00 were among the items stolen from Rico Pajares y Cortes, 51 years old, of Purok 2, Ampula St. Greenbelt Subd, Brgy. Alawihao, here.









The incident transpired at around 5:00 in the morning, yesterday.





The pistol, with serial number C93505, was loaded with six live ammo when it was stolen.



