Thief carts away .380 pistol, Ipod and P64k in Daet, CNorte
DAET, CNorte 1/22/17 (BICOL STANDARD – A calibre .380 pistol, an Apple iPod worth P20,000.00, and
cash amounting to P64,000.00 were among the items stolen from Rico Pajares y Cortes, 51 years old, of Purok 2, Ampula St. Greenbelt Subd, Brgy. Alawihao, here.
The incident transpired at around 5:00 in the morning, yesterday.
The pistol, with serial number C93505, was loaded with six live ammo when it was stolen.
While the investigation is underway, the police said that they are still in the process of gathering all data that could lead in the arrest of the suspect.