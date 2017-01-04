DILG 5 Dir. Pastor confirms Tallado's re-assumption as governor

LEGAZPI CITY 1/4/17 (Bicol Standard)-DILG Bicol Regional Director Elouisa Pastor has clarified yesterday that Edgardo Tallado has re-assumed office as governor of Camarines Norte last December 19.

Director Pastor said that the basis for this assumption is the decision issued by the Court of Appeals."The DILG recognizes [Tallado's] continued exercise of the powers and functions appurtenant to said office," Pastor's memorandum to now Vice Governor Jonah Pimentel reads.In view of said CA issuances, Pimentel has been notified to reassume the Office of the Vice Governor.