‘Sex-for-shabu’ scheme uncovered in Naga City

NAGA CITY 1/18/17 (BICOL STANDARD) – Naga City Police Director Sr. Supt. Julius Muñez appealed to the parents of minor children who are under their care to monitor their activities.

City Director PSSupt. Julius Muñez

Photo via Naga Smiles to the World

This after a report leaked to the media regarding a 14-year old and two 16-year-old minors who were allegedly involved in a sex-for-shabu scheme in a hotel here.



In an interview by BICOL STANDARD, Muñez said they discovered the incident after a grandmother sought their help regarding a 14-year-old minor who was under her custody, since the child's mother is working abroad.



“Pinuntahan ang pulis ng isang lola na humihingi ng tulong. Parate raw nawawala sa kanilang bahay ang inaalagaan niyang apo. Nakikita na lang daw ng lola na may kasamang isang lalaking sumusundo sa kanya,” Muñez said.



Apart from that, there were two more parents who went to their office, requesting assistance regarding a similar problem.



Alarmed by the said requests for assistance, Muñez organized a team of police officers who were tasked to dig deeper into the gripes of the parents and guardian.



“Nasundan ng tao namin kun saan pumupunta an bata. May kasama siya parateng lalake. Nung kasusapin namin, siya ay umamin ibinubugaw niya an mga bata,” he narrated.



“It did not end there. We discovered that the pimp was having transactions with some clients. The transaction of the pimp was consummated in a hotel where the minor would permit to have sex with a customer in exchange for drugs," the city director said.



"Before long, we discovered another pimp who was having similar transactions. This time, we set up an entrapment operation, and were able to arrest the client Rolando Salceda," Muñez said.



It was discovered that Salceda acceded to pay the minor with shabu in exchange for sex.



The authorities were able to recover from Salceda four sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.



A case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him, the police chief said.



The two suspected pimps, meanwhile, will be charged with violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.



Meanwhile, Munez also called upon the City Social Welfare Development Office to assist in this issue, since the alleged victims are minors.



He clarified that while the focus of the police is on crimes, there is a need to address the special problem regarding the involvement of minors, he said.