Sari-sari store owner shot in Tinambac

TINAMBAC, CSur 1/22/17 (BICOL STANDARD) –An owner of a sari-sari store, identified as Glenn Artiaga y Milabay , 34 years old, was shot to death by unidentified persons, at around 7:30 in the evening yesterday.









The incident took place at Zone 1, Brgy. Sagrada, here.





Initial investigation says that Artiaga was attending to his sari-sari store when the suspect who was armed with a calibre .45 pistol, immediately shot him from behind.





After the incident, the suspect fled towards an unknown direction.





The same investigation report said that the Artiaga suffered mortal bullet wounds in his body, that caused his instantaneous death.





Recovered from the crime scene were two pieces of empty shells probably fired from a calibre .45; pistol and one slug from the same gun.



