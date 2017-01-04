'ROUND THE CLOCK | MERALCO, FICELCO work day and night to restore power

MERALCO volunteers work day and night to immediately restore electricity in Catanduanes. The island province is one of the hardest-hit provinces in Bicol by typhoon Nina. Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres.

MERALCO partners with FICELCO in Catanduanes to immediately restore the supply of electricity in the island province.Volunteer workers from the giant firm work day and night to expedite the power reconnection.Catandunganons have expressed their gratitude to the partnership of FICELCO and MERALCO.