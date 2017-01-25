Respect our flag -- City Director Munez

NAGA CITY—“Policemen will be assigned starting Monday next week to enforce the law which requires every Filipino to give due respect to our flag.”





This was the statement issued by City Police Director Sr. Supt. Julius C. Munez, after the flag raising ceremony yesterday.



He said that he had observed the growing number of citizens who have completely ignored giving respect to the National Flag during the singing of the National Anthem.



“Hindi na nga sila humihinto kahit kinakanta ang Pambansang Awit. An mga sasakyan tuloy-tuloy lang ang takbo na walang pakialam,” said Munez while pointing at the vehicles in the street.



He said that he has instructed the police strictly enforce the law on the matter.



“Mananagot sila sa batas kun hindi nila susundin ito,” he clarified further.



Republic Act 2491, which prescribes the code of the National Flag, Anthem, provides that during the flag-raising ceremony, everybody is mandated to stand facing the flag. At the moment the first note of the anthem is played, everyone in the premises shall come to attention; moving vehicles shall stop, the law reads.



Meanwhile, violators of the law shall upon conviction be punished by a fine of not less than Five thousand pesos (P5,000.00) not more than Twenty thousand pesos (P20,000.00, or by imprisonment for not more than one (1) year, or both such fine and imprisonment at the discretion of the court.