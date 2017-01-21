PNP NAGA: 15-year old, 5 others nabbed in buy bust

NAGA CITY 1/21/17 (BICOL STANDARD) — A 15-year old minor and 5 others were arrested early this morning in a buy bust operation launched by the joint police operatives, here.









The suspects were rounded up at 12:15 am, at Zone 1, Pagdaicon St., Brgy. Mabolo.





Arrested during the said operations were Domingo Sta. Ana y Penaflor, 40 yrs old; Ronnie Responde y Lagura, 40 years old; Abelardo Tresreyes y Contreras, 37 years old; Jerry Lagasca y de los Santos, 52 years old; Edmedio Perillo y Ramos Jr., 42 years old and a 15-year old minor.

All of the arrested persons are residents of the said barangay.





Confiscated from the suspects were four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu); three pieces open transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu; P500.00 that was used as buy-bust money and other drug paraphernalia.





The suspects are now detained at the police station.