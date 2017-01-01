PNP Dir. Gen. Bato: 9 injured, 1 dead during Christmas, New Year’s celeb









“It was generally peaceful”, he said.



Dela Rosa congratulated the 160,000 members of the police force, Department of Health, Local Government Units and other government agencies for the successful campaign to reduce the fire-cracker-related injuries during last year.



The DOH has also reported that during the entire holiday season, a total of 350 injuries were recorded, which is 60% lower compared to the same period last year.



This is also lower that the five-year average from 2011 to 2015.

MANILA 1/1/17 (Bicol Standard) –Nine cases of stray bullet injuries and one death was recorded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the entire duration of the Christmas and New Year, PNP Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa confirmed today (Sunday).