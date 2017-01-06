Philippine Army member arrested for Sorsogon robbery-holdup

IROSIN, Sorsogon 1/6/17 (Bicol Standard) -- A member of the Philippine Army was arrested for robbery-holdup of a courier service here.





PCF Allan Hubilla Talento, of the 31st IB, 9ID, Philippine Army (PA) was nabbed while he was on a motorcycle with his wife Rizel Placer Talento at around 5:30 a.m. Friday at Sitio Caladgao at Brgy. Buruburan, Juban, Sorsogon.



The holdup incident happened at at ML Quezon Street, Corner Fr. Burgos Street, Brgy. Julian at 2:55 p.m of the same date, the investigators said.



Talento is a resident of Brgy. Old Camp, Camarines Norte.



Ailayin Gonzales Sus, 28 years old, is the Customer Associate of said LBC branch.



The investigators said that the suspect entered the LBC branch, pretending to be a customer.





After few minutes, he allegedly drew his firearm which was placed inside his black sling bag, and pointed the same at the victim and declared hold-up.



He was able to forcibly take away the amount of P7,758.00.



After the incident, the suspect fled toward the direction of Juban, Sorsogon.



The suspect was identified through the CCTV footage of the establishment.



The joint elements of Irosin, Juban and Sorsogon PNP, conducted a hot pursuit operation that resulted to the arrest of the suspect.



Recovered from the suspect’s possession were a sling bag with one colt .45 caliber gun, with serial No. 787007, with inserted magazine loaded with 7 live ammo, a hand grenade, P3,500 cash, cellular phone, AFP ID, AFP payslips and photographs, among others.



The suspect is now under the custody of the police here.