Partido power restoration in full blast

Committed to immediately restore power supply in typhoon-hit areas, the Department of Energy (DOE) with support from local government units and private institutions has brought back electricity to priority areas in Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions before New Year.





MERALCO teams up with CASURECO IV in restoring power lines. Photo via Wimpy at Work FB account.

“Restoring power in town centers and nearby communities affected by Typhoon Nina would not be possible if not for all the strong men and women who continue to give their full effort and time in restoring damaged energy facilities,” said Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi.