Pag-IBIG calamity loans available for 'Nina' victims
NAGA CITY 1/2/17 (Bicol Standard)--With the declaration of the state of calamity in the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes, and Camarines Sur, and in Calapan City, Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG said it is making available its Calamity Loan Program to those who have been affected by the typhoon.
It has allotted Php4.6 billion for said calamity loan program.
To qualify, members must have at least 24 monthly contributons, and must not be in default in their payments of their Pag-IBIG Housing Loan or Multi-Purpose Loan.
The office has branches in Naga City, Legazpi City, and Virac.