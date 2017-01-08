OOPSSS: Government Employees, please read this news!
Civil Service Commission Circular No. 2 (February 8, 2012)
Special Emergency leave to Government Employees affected by Natural Calamities/Disasters
All Employees of:
- Constitutional Bodies
- Departments, Bureaus and Agencies of the National Government
- Local Government Units (LGUs)
- Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) with original charters
- State Colleges and Universities.
THE CSC Resolution states:
A five-day emergency leave shall be granted to government employees affected by natural calamities/disasters.
They can apply for five straight working days leave or on a staggered basis. This special emergency leave of absence will not be deducted from the employees’ leave credits.
The following shall be the reasons for the special emergency leave:
- · Urgent repair and clean-up of damaged house
- · Being stranded in affected areas
- · Disease or illness of employee brought by the natural calamity/disaster
- · Caring of immediate members of the family affected by the natural calamity/disaster.