No indiscriminate firing; no stray bullet casualty in Albay

LEGASPI CITY 1/01/17 (Bicol Standard) – Albay Police Provincial Director PSSupt Antonio R. Cirujales has announced today that there are no reported cases of indiscriminate firing as well as no stray bullet victim for the last 24 hours.



Cirujales has extended his commendation to all members of the police force in Albay, due to the said report.



“We were all ready to serve the people. At least, there were no reported untoward incidents in our area of operation,” he said.