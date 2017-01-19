Naga City earmarks P21M for garbage dumpsite levelling

NAGA CITY 1/18/17 (BICOL STANDARD) – The Sangguniang Panlungsod here had finally tackled the Balatas open dumpsite problem, which pursuant to R.A. 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000), has been banned since 2003.









City Vice-Mayor Nelson Legacion told the media that he had called the attention of the the Bids and Award Committee (BAC) to brief them of the result of the bidding held last December 27, 2016, where they allocated a huge budget of P21,000,000.00 for the said project alone.





It will be recalled that Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon, Gerard Mosquera had again reiterated that he had organized an Environmental Team to focus upon this concern, since most LGUs have shown reluctance in observing the law.





More specifically, the city dads have been confronted with complaints from the surrounding residents of the open dump site regarding the extremely foul smell that is being generated by the decomposing garbage.





This problem has houded not only the administration of Mayor John Bongat, but even that of his predecessors.

Legacion said he had already reminded BAC chair Florencio Mongoso, as well as City Planning Officer Willy Prilles, who is the head of the Technical Working Group (TWD).





In a separate interview, City Councillor Lito del Rosario told the BICOL STANDARD that Prilles requested for at least a week before he can provide the SP of the documents that they need.





Del Rosario added that the scope of work of the winning bidder would be primarily to flatten the areas occupied by the garbage and build a road that would allow garbage trucks to dump additional garbage to the other areas which are not yet utilized.





He added, however, that this would certainly cause a tremendous bad smell which is also among his concerns when the work starts.



