Mayor Rosal named chairman of Regional Peace and Order Council

LEGAZPI CITY 1/5/17 (Bicol Standard)-- Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman of the Regional Peace in Order Council (RPOC) in Bicol.

He was recommended by DILG Sec. Ismael "Mike" Sueno by virtue of the authority vested in Sueno as Chairperson of the National Peace and Order Council (NPOC) pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order No. 773, s. 2009.



This is the first time that a mayor will hold said post.